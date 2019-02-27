After Petta, Anirudh Ravichander to compose music for another Rajinikanth’s film

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to team up with filmmaker AR Murugadoss next for a yet-untitled Tamil project. With the project slated to go on the floors from April, it has now been confirmed that music composer Anirudh Ravichander is officially on board.

In an interview to Times of India, Anirudh confirmed that he has signed Rajinikanth’s film. This will be the second time in a row he will work on superstar’s film after Petta. Anirudh’s work in Petta received praise from all quarters, especially his background score.

Anirudh revealed that apart from Murugadoss’s film, he also has Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2.

Last seen playing a hostel warden with a violent past in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta, it is rumoured that Rajinikanth’s next film could be about politics. There are also reports that this project could very well be his last film before he hangs up his boots to concentrate on his political career.

Originally, the project was supposed to be produced by Sun Pictures. However, they pulled out of the project after their previous outing with Murugadoss called Sarkar, was mired in controversy. Subsequently, Lyca Productions took over the reins of the project. While Lyca had produced Rajinikanth’s 2.0, they ventured into production with Murugadoss’s Kaththi.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. However, popular lensman Santosh Sivan recently revealed that he has signed the project.

Meanwhile, Petta recently made it into Rs 200 crore club worldwide. In Tamil Nadu, it the third biggest grossing film after Baahubali 2 and Viswasam.

