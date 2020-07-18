e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Twinkle Khanna shares Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s rare throwback photo on father’s death anniversary

On Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna shared a black-and-white photo featuring her parents.

On Rajesh Khanna’s death anniversary, Twinkle Khanna shared a black-and-white photo featuring her parents.

bollywood Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Twinkle Khanna shared Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s throwback pic.
Twinkle Khanna shared Rajesh Khanna-Dimple Kapadia’s throwback pic.
         

Twinkle Khanna shared an adorable monochrome photo of parents Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna along with actor Asrani, on Saturday. Dimple is playfully touching Rajesh’s cheek in the throwback photo. Saturday is Rajesh’s death anniversary.

Twinkle didn’t caption the photo which was originally shared by a fan. The fan had written lyrics of a famous song of Rajesh Khanna with the photo, Ae hi jaata hai jis pe dil aana hota hai’.

 

On Father’s Day, Twinkle had written a piece on her famous father on her website, Tweak India. With an old photo featuring both of them, she had written, “He told my mother that I was the best present she could have ever given him as I entered the world, feet first, on his 31st birthday. He called me Tina Baba, never baby, and though I didn’t realise it at that point, my upbringing was different from all the other young girls around me.”

She had also shared his dating advice to her, “‘Don’t have one boyfriend,’ he once said to me, ‘always have four at a time, that way your heart will never be broken’.” Twinkle has written that he treated her like an equal, and revealed, “He was the one who gave me my first sip of alcohol, Scotch on the rocks in a glass too heavy for my hand.”

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and they have daughter Nitara and son Aarav together. Rajesh and Dimple married in March 1973, months before Dimple made her Bollywood debut, Bobby. The couple has two daughters, Twinkle and Rinke Khanna. Rajesh Khanna died on July 18, 2012.

