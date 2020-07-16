e-paper
Home / Bollywood / ‘Time to embarrass Twinkle Khanna’: Farah Khan shares throwback pic from film they named Uff

Farah Khan has shared an old picture of herself and Twinkle Khanna from the sets of their 1997 film Uff Yeh Mohabbat.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:42 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has shared a rare picture from her archives, featuring former actor, author Twinkle Khanna. Farah said she wanted to embarrass Twinkle by sharing the picture.

The photo shows Twinkle sitting on a flight of stairs with Farah, in full costume. They are joined by filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, who used to be an actor earlier. The picture is from the sets of 1997 movie Uff Ye Mohabbat. Farah said the film was in production for two years, which frustrated the crew no end.

 

“The things u find whn u clean ur drawers!! TIME TO EMBARRASS @twinklerkhanna @gattukapoor me choreographing them eons ago in a film called “ uff yeh mohabbat”.. shoot went on for 2 yrs after which we were just calling the film “ UFF!”.. ( even the junior artists look fed up) #loveinsikkim #vipinhanda,” she captioned her post.

Uff Yeh Mohabbat was directed by Vipin Handa and was a flop at the box office. It was shot in Sikkim.

Twinkle’s fans didn’t think the picture was embarrassing at all. “But she is looking beautiful here,” wrote one. “Lovely memories! Love the facial expressions,” wrote another.

Also read: Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: An outsider who became an insider

Twinkle herself, prefers to share pictures of her family on social media. She recently revisited her childhood memories with her late superstar father Rajesh Khanna a day ahead of Father’s Day. Khanna took to Instagram and posted a monochrome childhood picture of herself with her father and shared some of her memories in the caption.

“Father’s Day may be this Sunday but for me it will always be in December,” wrote Twinkle in the caption as her father’s birthday falls in December. She also wrote an elaborate article for the website of her digital media company ‘Tweak’ and she posted excerpts from the same in her caption.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

