Twitter sends Majnu Bhai’s horse and donkey painting to Buckingham Palace and Anil Kapoor can’t stop laughing

Actor Anil Kapoor shared a special, hilarious treat for his fans on Friday. The actor shared a meme, featuring Queen Elizabeth and a major throwback to his 2007 film Welcome.

The image, is the same as the one shared by England’s Buckingham Palace recently, showing the Queen posing with the captains of all ICC Cricket World Cup teams, including India’s Virat Kohli. However, there is one minor but hilarious tweak to the image. The framed oil painting behind the painting has been replaced by another famous artwork, created by Majnu Bhai, Anil’s character from Welcome.

Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vI04OG5pAZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 31, 2019

The painting, which featured first in Welcome and later in several memes over the years, shows a donkey on a horse’s back. “Majnu Bhai’s art has travelled far and wide @BazmeeAnees! This is literally priceless!,” Anil wrote with his tweet.

Anil fans also got in on the joke. “Angrez Kohinoor ke baad humaare majnoo Bhai ki painting bhi le Gaye,” wrote one. Another shared a picture from Anil’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the same painting is hanging there too. “Anil Bhaiya, jab aapke sath modi ji ki meeting me lag sakti hai to queen kya cheez hai,” they wrote in their tweet.

Anil played a gangster in Welcome, who falls for Mallika Sherawat’s Isha in the film. He loves to paint--although not very well--and she tricks him into believing that he is indeed a master painter. The whole thing was a plan orchestrated by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s characters in the film to keep him away from the world of crime. The film also featured Nana Patekar as gangster Uday Shetty and Feroz Khan as ganglord RDX.

It was an honour meeting Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace yesterday. @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/m552H9tPlt — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 30, 2019

The original picture with the Queen and the cricketers was released on Thursday. Virat and other cricket captains also met Prince Harry as they kicked off the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. “It was an honour meeting Her Majesty the Queen and Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace yesterday. @RoyalFamily,” Virat wrote in a tweet.

