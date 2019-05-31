Inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher from PM Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

A host of Bollywood celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput flew to Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony. Many celebrities also mingled with the politicians and shared their pictures on social media.

I was stranded in the crazy rush post PM oath ceremony. No one offered to help me except @smritiirani who saw my plight & made sure I reached home safely. She cares & that’s why she won. pic.twitter.com/vDV84PrIVp — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) May 30, 2019

Anupam shared a picture of himself and Anil on his Instagram with the caption, “The swearing in ceremony last night of Prime Minister @narendramodi and his cabinet was a great and a grand affair. But one of my and @anilskapoor ‘s highlights of the evening was to meet army chief #GenBipinRavat and air chief #AirMarshalBSDhanoa. Their energy and hand shake is the best security cover any Indian can ask for. Jai Hind.”

Anil also shared pictures of himself, looking a dapper in a black suit for the event. “Honoured to be attending one of the most important ceremonies of the year. Thank you Hon. President @ram_nath_kovind for the invitation,” he wrote in the caption.

Boney said he was honoured to be invited for the ceremony. “The kind of victory they have had, It is almost like a celebration. It is celebration of democracy. Something good has happened and it will continue to happen,” he told PTI.

Before she flew in from Mumbai, Kangana told reporters she wished Modi all the best for his future endeavours. “The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfil all his goals. He is an extremely loved Prime Minister. He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him,” she said.

Producer Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vivek Oberoi, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, singer Kailash Kher and others were also a part of the event, held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: May 31, 2019 13:49 IST