Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attend Narendra Modi oath-taking ceremony. See all pics

After a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second time in a row and a host of Bollywood celebrities are attending the mega event.

While Kangana Ranaut’s team shared photos of the actor as she is all set to attend the oath ceremony, Karan Johar and Rajinikanth reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the event. Sushant Singh Rajput, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are among those attending the event.

BJP MP Hema Malini, who has been beaming with joy after winning the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for the second consecutive time will also be present. Producer and veteran actor Jeetendra too arrived in Delhi to attend the ceremony and called it a “historic moment.”

“I’m a big follower of Modi and an ardent fan. I think the country is in beautiful hands. I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today,” the veteran actor told reporters.

On her arrival in Delhi, Kangana had said, “My warm wishes are with Prime Minister Modi so that he can accomplish his dream of making our country a five trillion economy.”

“I am lucky that I am getting to witness and be a part of this historical moment,” Anupam Kher told ANI. His wife Kirron Kher is an MP from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat.

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been put in place by the Delhi Police for the oath-taking ceremony. Around 10,000 police personnel along with traffic personnel have been deployed in the capital. Besides, Delhi Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory, saying several roads in New Delhi district will be closed for the movement of traffic between 4 pm and 9 pm on Thursday and urged commuters to avoid them.

With the conclusion of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA registered a massive victory, winning 352 seats to retain power. The BJP alone won 303 seats - its highest tally ever.

First Published: May 30, 2019 19:04 IST