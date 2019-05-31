Chris Hemsworth open to working with Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood, says ‘send me a script and we’ll find something out’

The Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, is done fighting with his mighty hammer in Avengers: Endgame and is back to saving the world as an MIB agent in Men In Black: International. And now the actor has said that he is open to working in a Bollywood film and is ready to work with Priyanka Chopra.

On being quizzed if he would like to work in a Bollywood film, Chris told Pinkvilla in an interview, “Maybe. Yeah, why not? I’m not a very good singer though.” And on being asked if he would like to work with Priyanka Chopra, the actor replied, “Yes, send me a script and we’ll find something out.”

Priyanka was last seen in Rebel Wilson’s Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic which starred Chris’ brother Liam Hemsworth. For the record, Liam is married to Miley Cyrus, who once date Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas a few years ago.

Chris’ Men In Black will also be released in Hindi. Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame with Gully Boy, will give his voice to Chris Hemsworth’s character while Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra will be the voice of Tessa Thompson’s character. Siddhant had recently shared a selfie with Chris with the caption, “Am I worthy? #ChrisSaidYes #mibinternational @chrishemsworth @sonypicturesin.”

Also read: Rishi Kapoor posts emotional tweet as he completes 8 months in New York for cancer treatment, asks ‘When will I ever get home?’

The Men in Black movie franchise kicked off in 1997 and is based on the comic book series. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones starred in the original MIB film trilogy as agent J and K, respectively, who spend their days protecting the earth from alien threats. The film is set to release on June 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 31, 2019 11:24 IST