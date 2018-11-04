Avengers star Chris Hemsworth is having a great time in India, see videos

Thor star Chris Hemsworth is currently filming his upcoming Netflix thriller, Dhaka, in India, and he has shared updates from the sets on his Instagram stories. In two videos posted by the actor, we can see him prepping for his role, and having a great time on the streets of Ahmedabad, where the film is reportedly being shot.

Hemsworth and the crew will soon move base to Mumbai and Thailand, two other reported filming locations for Dhaka. The second video shows Hemsworth in a rugged look, teasing the gritty tone of the film. According to Deadline, Dhaka is a thriller set in India and Bangladesh, in which Hemsworth’s character stages a rescue for a kidnapped child. The film will be directed by debutant Sam Hargrave, who has graduated from playing Chris Evans’ stunt double in the recent Marvel movies.

The film has been produced by his Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe & Anthony Russo. Hemsworth was spotted arriving in India last week when pictures with fans began doing the rounds on social media.

Dhaka also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. Hemsworth recently wrapped filming on the upcoming Men in Black reboot, directed by Fate of the Furious’ F Gary Gray, and co-starring his Thor: Ragnarok actor, Tessa Thompson. He also concluded additional photography on Avengers 4.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 13:39 IST