Avengers star Chris Hemsworth spotted in India, shooting Netflix film with Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth quietly arrived in India to begin filming Dhaka, his upcoming Netflix thriller, which will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda. The actor is currently in Ahmedabad and will soon travel to Mumbai.

According to a Times of India report, Hemsworth was spotted at Ahmedabad airport, where he obliged fans with selfies. Hemsworth, known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, headed straight to work after flying in over the weekend.

He had visited India in 2015, when he travelled to Delhi, Agra, Leh, Goa and Dharamshala.

Dhaka, produced by his MCU directors Joe & Anthony Russo, is a thriller set in India and Bangladesh. The film will be directed by debutant Sam Hargrave, who has graduated from playing Chris Evans’ stunt double in the recent Marvel movies.

The film is an action thriller in which Hemsworth’s character will help rescue a kidnapped Indian boy from the Bangladeshi city of Dhaka. According to Deadline, the film will be shot in India and Thailand.

The Russos and Hemsworth recently finished the final round of filming on Avengers 4, the highly anticipated conclusion to this phase in the MCU, due for release in May, 2019.

