Avengers Endgame vs Avatar box office: Marvel epic needs just $102 million to beat James Cameron film

Avengers: Endgame is just $16 million shy of crossing the $2.7 billion mark at the worldwide box office, and roughly $100 million short of beating Avatar’s all-time record as the highest grossing film ever.

Forbes reports that the superhero epic stands at $2.686 million after its fifth weekend. It became only the second film in history to cross $800 million at the US box office, but will not be able to beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ record of $937 million. Whether it can cross Avatar’s record remains ‘a coin toss’, the report adds, predicting a final total of around $2.79 billion for Endgame (higher than Avatar).

Adjusted for inflation, Endgame is currently at the number 19 spot on the rankings, ahead of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Lion King. If it plays like Avengers: Infinity War, Forbes says, the film will make $870 million all said and done, which is more than Avatar’s inflation-adjusted total.

The film has already crossed the worldwide figures of another James Cameron film, Titanic. Cameron tweeted out congratulations to Marvel and Disney for having beaten the record.

The film has grossed over Rs 400 crore in India, making it the year’s biggest film, and the biggest Hollywood film of all time in the country.

Forbes predicts several scenarios that could play out. If Avengers beats Avatar - which is also under the Disney umbrella now, after the takeover of 20th Century Fox - the studio cannot sell Avatar 2 as being the sequel to the biggest film of all time. Endgame also has bigger exposure at the international marketplace than Avatar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 29, 2019 17:39 IST