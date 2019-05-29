Men In Black International: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sanya Malhotra are all set as the desi agents, watch video

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra get suited up as they are all set to turn into MIB agents for the Hindi version of Men in Black: International. Indian MIB fans will get to watch the trailer of the Hindi version on Thursday, May 30. The film will also release in Tamil and Telegu.

Sharing the news of the trailer, Sanya Malhotra posted a quirky stop-motion clip on Instagram. “Brace yourself for some coolness! The MIB agents from India are here as your shields to protect you from the atrocities of universe! MIB Hindi Trailer out on May 30, 11:00 am. Are you ready ?” she captioned the video.

The clip divided into two windows starts with two black suitcases moving along the streets of Mumbai till they reach the Indian agents, Sanya and Siddhant. The fun and amusing video features the two actors waiting for the suitcases to unpack. The two are next seen dressed in elegant black suits. Completing their look with a pair of black square-framed glasses, the duo leave for the destination they have been called to.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who shot to fame with Gully Boy, will give his voice to Chris Hemsworth’s character while Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra will be the voice of Tessa Thompson’s character. F Gary Gray’s directorial also stars Taken actor Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Based on the comic book series, the ‘Men in Black’ movie franchise kicked off in 1997. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones starred in the original MIB film trilogy as agent J and K, respectively, who spend their days protecting the earth from alien threats.

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year.

