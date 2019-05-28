Siddhant Chaturvedi clicks selfie with Chris Hemsworth, says dubbing for him in MIB International was overwhelming

Gully Boy breakout star Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a selfie with Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Instagram. The two actors are seen smiling for the camera before their film Men In Black: International hits theatres worldwide.

“Am I worthy? #ChrisSaidYes,” Siddhant captioned the picture, referring to Chris’s iconic Marvel character, Thor. While Chris plays the lead role in Men In Black: International with Tessa Thompson, Siddhant and Sanya Malhotra have dubbed for their characters in the Hindi version of the film.

Siddhant also attended special event for the film in Bali on Monday. Talking about the film and his work on it, Siddhant told the press, “It was quite overwhelming to dub for Hemsworth’s character. He has got a great voice and to make up for that was a tough challenge. But I have added an Indian touch to it for the Indian audience. It will be a fun film.”

The action-adventure spin-off Men in Black: International introduces two new MIB members: Hemsworth as Agent H and Thompson as Agent M. Talking about the franchise, Siddhant said: “It is one of the coolest franchise. It has action and comedy it is one of my favourite franchises. And Hemsworth is in it... it has become more grand. Dubbing for it has been an amazing experience.”

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Men In Black: International in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Siddhant became an overnight sensation after the release of his film Gully Boy earlier this year. It starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Siddhant played the role of MC Sher, Ranveer’s guide and mentor in the world of rapping.

