e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vicky Kaushal reveals first thing he’ll do after lockdown is lifted: ‘Pick up my car, meet my loved ones’. Fans ask if it is Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal reveals first thing he’ll do after lockdown is lifted: ‘Pick up my car, meet my loved ones’. Fans ask if it is Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal has revealed the first thing he’d do after the nationwide lockdown is lifted.

bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Vicky Kaushal is spending time with his family during lockdown.
Vicky Kaushal is spending time with his family during lockdown.
         

Actor Vicky Kaushal has said that the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has given him a reason to spend time with his family and appreciate the little things in life. He has also revealed the first thing he’d do when the lockdown is lifted.

Speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand via video call, Vicky contemplated the question for a moment before saying that he’d like to meet his team the first thing after being allowed to leave his house. “I am going to take my car out and meet my loved ones,” he added. “Any one in particular?” Masand couldn’t resist asking, with a smile on his face. “I like that tone,” Vicky responded, laughing.

 

View this post on Instagram

माँ-ए नी मेरीए 🎶

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Vicky is rumoured to be dating actor Katrina Kaif. The two had been spotted attending industry events together, before the lockdown was enforced to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Several people brought Katrina up in the comments section, wondering why she wasn’t a part of the call too.

Vicky also said that this is nature’s way of taking away any excuses that he might have had for spending time with his family. “Counting all those little joys that you missed out on, and you always blamed on the rat race of the world. Right now, nature’s giving you that chance, taking away that ‘bahana’,” he said.

Vicky said that he’s spending his time catching up with friends, working out, and bingeing on shows. He recommended Peaky Blinders, The Loudest Voice and Jamtara. Vicky has a bunch of films lined up, including the Udham Singh biopic, and Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht, for which he was due to begin filming soon.

Also read: Vicky Kaushal donates Rs 1 cr to PM-Cares fund, Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt also pledge support against Covid-19

The actor recently donated Rs 1 crore towards the PM-Cares relief fund. He wrote, “While I’m blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. We are in this together and we’ll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday at 9 am
Covid-19 updates: 130 cr Indians are united to defeat virus, says Amit Shah
Covid-19 updates: 130 cr Indians are united to defeat virus, says Amit Shah
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
In 4 years, India put 4,200 foreigners on visa blacklist for Tablighi activities
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
Coronavirus cases and deaths in India much lower than global average
‘Listen to doctors, avoid gatherings’: Jamaat chief in message to followers
‘Listen to doctors, avoid gatherings’: Jamaat chief in message to followers
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Tesla offers extra ventilators free of cost but here’s why India won’t get any
Tesla offers extra ventilators free of cost but here’s why India won’t get any
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news