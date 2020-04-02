Vicky Kaushal reveals first thing he’ll do after lockdown is lifted: ‘Pick up my car, meet my loved ones’. Fans ask if it is Katrina Kaif

bollywood

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 17:12 IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal has said that the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has given him a reason to spend time with his family and appreciate the little things in life. He has also revealed the first thing he’d do when the lockdown is lifted.

Speaking to journalist Rajeev Masand via video call, Vicky contemplated the question for a moment before saying that he’d like to meet his team the first thing after being allowed to leave his house. “I am going to take my car out and meet my loved ones,” he added. “Any one in particular?” Masand couldn’t resist asking, with a smile on his face. “I like that tone,” Vicky responded, laughing.

Vicky is rumoured to be dating actor Katrina Kaif. The two had been spotted attending industry events together, before the lockdown was enforced to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Several people brought Katrina up in the comments section, wondering why she wasn’t a part of the call too.

Vicky also said that this is nature’s way of taking away any excuses that he might have had for spending time with his family. “Counting all those little joys that you missed out on, and you always blamed on the rat race of the world. Right now, nature’s giving you that chance, taking away that ‘bahana’,” he said.

Vicky said that he’s spending his time catching up with friends, working out, and bingeing on shows. He recommended Peaky Blinders, The Loudest Voice and Jamtara. Vicky has a bunch of films lined up, including the Udham Singh biopic, and Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht, for which he was due to begin filming soon.

The actor recently donated Rs 1 crore towards the PM-Cares relief fund. He wrote, “While I’m blessed enough to be seated with my loved ones in the comforts of my home, there are many who are not as fortunate. In this time of crisis, I humbly pledge to contribute an amount of Rs. 1 crore to PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. We are in this together and we’ll win this together. Let us all do our bit for a healthier and stronger future.”

