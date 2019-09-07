Vidyut Jammwal works out with a full LPG cylinder, Adah Sharma says ‘Happy Teachers’ Day, thanks for inspiring us’. Watch
Actor Vidyut Jammwal has shared in inspiring video from his workout which also triggered debates about safety. The actor, nonetheless claimed to have taken all safety measures before working out with a cylinder full of LPG gas.bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2019 13:11 IST
Bollywood actor and ardent fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal’s new work out video with a “full cylinder” has taken the internet by storm.
In the video shared on Instagram, Vidyut is seen swinging a full LPG cylinder effortlessly. “Ab yeh karke dekho! ... For the non-believers, this is a full cylinder,” he captioned it. The clip currently has been viewed over 1 million times. Vidyut’s Commando co-actor Adah Sharma thanked him for inspiring her. “Only you can not release gas like this while we mortals are just farting,” she added.
Ab yeh karke dekho! ....... ....... .......For the non-believers, THIS is a FULL CYLINDER. ..... ...... ...... YOUR body is ready to train, ur mind just doesn’t know it. Stop the excuses #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #kalaripayattu #desiworkout ....JAMWALIONS I love you!!! #allsafetymeasurestaken
Vidyut is currently busy with the third installment of the Commando franchise directed by Aditya Datt.
The film also stars Adah Sharma and Gulshan Devaiah and marks the Bollywood debut of Angira Dhar. It is a sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2: The Black Money Trail.
