The Zoya Factor song Kaash: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan weave magic with their chemistry. Watch

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:22 IST

The makers of The Zoya Factor have unveiled the second song of the film, titled Kaash. Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan weave magic with their chemistry in this romantic number.

Based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 book by the same name, the film stars Dulquer as a star cricketer and Sonam as an ad agency executive. Sonam’s real-life uncle Sanjay Kapoor plays her dad in the film. The Zoya Factor also stars Angad Bedi in an important role.

The two-minute long song gives us a peak into Sonam and Dulquer’s budding romance in the midst of cameras and glamour that comes with a star cricketer and how they steal their private moments.

Arijit Singh and Alyssa Mendonsa have lent their voice to this romantic song and the lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. While the lyrics give a poetic feel to the romantic song, it’s slow pace gives it a soulful touch, making it a touching experience.

Watch the song here:

Sonam shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “To fill your monsoons with love, we bring you the ultimate love anthem!”

The novel revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian cricket team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the men in blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film which will hit the big screens on September 20 this year.

Talking about her co-star, Sonam had recently said, “I have been brought up to think it doesn’t matter as long as the role is amazing. But there were a few, like Dhanush, Dulquer, Rajkummar and Ayushmann, who I worked with in a couple of films. There are a lot of these men out there and they are all doing better than everybody else right now.Because they realised its not about who’s leading the film. It’s about the film and what are you trying to say with the film. That’s progressive, incredible and these days that’s what’s working -- progressive, content driven cinema.”

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 12:20 IST