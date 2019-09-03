The Zoya Factor song: Shah Rukh Khan declares Sonam Kapoor ‘Lucky Charm’ of Dulquer Salmaan’s cricket team

bollywood

The first song of The Zoya Factor titled Lucky Charm is out and traces lead character Zoya’s (Sonam Kapoor) journey from birth to becoming the lucky mascot of the Indian cricket team, led by Dulquer Salmaan’s Nikhil Khoda. The song begins with Shah Rukh Khan reciting the story of Zoya’s birth that clashed with India’s victory in the 1983 cricket world cup.

From not sneezing during an important task to putting the right foot first while going out, it goes on to shed light on several superstitions widely practised in India. It also shows Zoya’s fun moments with the Indian team and how her presence is deemed vital to win a match.

Sonam shared the song with her fans on Twitter and wrote, “Want to know who my lucky charm is, the one and only @IamSRK !! Team #TheZoyaFactor loves you! Check out the first song LUCKY CHARM!”

Sonam has been wearing only red outfits for the promotions of the film in order to identify with the theme of the film. Considering herself to be lucky for a few filmmakers, the actor recently told PTI in an interview, “I try to skip genres with every film. My last couple of films have been Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Veerey Di Wedding, Padman and Sanju. I am lucky enough for directors to think I can do a Neerja and a Zoya Factor.”

The Zoya Factor also stars Angad Bedi in a prominent role and has Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor playing her father’s role. It is based on Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, it is set to hit movie theatres on September 20 this year.

