Sonam Kapoor makes for a gorgeous bride in latest pics, Twitter can’t get over the ‘beauty’
Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal as she dresses up as a bride on new mag cover. The actor also shared other photos from the shoot.bollywood Updated: Aug 02, 2019 13:16 IST
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has shared photos from a new shoot where she is dressed as a bride with the old world charm intact. Dressed in ivory and pastels, the actor looks radiant on the cover of the magazine. Sonam also shared other photos from the shoot.
View this post on Instagram
Couldn't wait to share the gorgeous cover of @thebridalasiamagazine, showcasing stunning wedding couture & jewellery inspiration! I loved being a part of this shoot with @bridalasia. Get your hands on the exclusive collector’s copy in Mumbai on the 17th-19th August 2019 at NSCI, DOME, Worli, Mumbai. Outfit : @anamikakhanna.in Jewellery : @hazoorilaljewellers by Sandeep Narang Shot by : @arjun.mark Styling and conceptualisation : @mohitrai Set and art direction :@gopalikavirmani Hair and make up : @namratasoni Produced by : @mmcworld_official Co-Ordinated by : @bling_entertainment @quirk_india #bridalasia #bridalasia2019 #bridalasiamagazine #indianfashion #weddinginspiration
View this post on Instagram
Are you ready for some amazing wedding couture & jewellery inspiration? Check out the latest edition of the @bridalasiamagazine for @bridalasia. Get your exclusive collector's copies in Mumbai on the 17th - 19th August, Dome, NSCI, SVP stadium, Worli. Outfit: @ritikamirchandani Jewellery: @raniwala1881 Shot by : @arjun.mark Styling and conceptualisation : @mohitrai Set and art direction :@gopalikavirmani Hair and make up : @namratasoni Produced by : @mmcworld_official Co-ordinated by : @bling_entertainment @quirk_india #bridalasia #bridalasia2019 #bridalasiamagazine #indianfashion #weddinginspiration
View this post on Instagram
Playing dress up for life ✨ @bridalasiamagazine @bridalasia Outfit: @amitaggarwalofficial Jewellery: @rareheritage Shot by: @arjun.mark Styling and conceptualisation: @mohitrai Set and art direction: @gopalikavirmani Hair and make up: @namratasoni Produced by: @mmcworld_official Co-ordinated by: @bling_entertainment @quirk_india #bridalasia #bridalasia2019 #bridalasiamagazine #indianfashion #weddinginspiration
View this post on Instagram
When you can't find the light, be the light. @bridalasiamagazine @bridalasia Outfit: @papadontpreachbyshubhika Jewellery: @jewelsofjaipur Shoes: @5_elementsbyradhikagupta Shot by: @arjun.mark Styling and conceptualisation: @mohitrai Set and art direction: @gopalikavirmani Hair and make up: @namratasoni Produced by: @mmcworld_official Co-ordinated by: @bling_entertainment @quirk_india #bridalasia #bridalasia2019 #bridalasiamagazine #indianfashion #weddinginspiration
View this post on Instagram
Sari chic for Bridal Asia @bridalasiamagazine @bridalasia Outfit: @rahulmishra_7 Jewellery: @goenkaindia Shot by: @arjun.mark Styling and conceptualisation: @mohitrai Set and art direction: @gopalikavirmani Hair and make up: @namratasoni Produced by: @mmcworld_official Co-ordinated by: @bling_entertainment @quirk_india #bridalasia #bridalasia2019 #bridalasiamagazine #indianfashion #weddinginspiration
Bollywood celebs and fans alike fawned on her looks. “What a beauty,” wrote one fan while another commented, “Chic, as always”.
She also shared a throwback picture on Instagram where she is seen in a breezy mood. Sharing the picture, Sonam wrote, “Steady in the soul and free in the spirit #TravelThursday #Throwback.” In the image, Sonam is seen happily dancing around in a black dress against the backdrop of what looks like ruins of a fort.
The picture is from a photoshoot she did earlier.
Also read: Khandaani Shafakhana movie review: In case you’d forgotten, Sonakshi Sinha is no Ayushmann Khurrana
Sonam recently celebrated her husband Anand Ahuja’s birthday and shared pictures from the celebration. In one picture, the couple poses in front of a huge table, laid out with cake, candle and flowers. Sonam also shared pictures from Anand’s childhood.
Sonam also posted pictures from their wedding and wrote, “Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. “You’re simply the best, better than all the rest!” @anandahuja #everydayphenomen.”
View this post on Instagram
Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. "You’re simply the best, better than all the rest!" @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal
Earlier, last week, Sonam also extended her support to animal rights activists when a dog was brutally beaten in a Mumbai building where it sought shelter during the rains. “Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS 9920388000,” she wrote alongside pictures of the dog.
View this post on Instagram
Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS 9920388000
Last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongwith her father Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Sonam will next be seen in The Zoya Factor where Dulquer Salman has been paired opposite her.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Aug 02, 2019 13:16 IST