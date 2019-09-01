Dulquer Salmaan shares video from Kurup sets, watch

regional-movies

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Malayalam crime thriller Kurup, which was announced two years ago, has finally started rolling. Dulquer took to Twitter to share a video from the launch ceremony and he sought wishes from everyone for the project.

“At last, we just switched on our very ambitious Kurup! We will strive and do our best to give you all a very special film! Wishing our entire team the very best of luck! Lots of love & prayers,” Dulquer tweeted.

The film will be centered on Sukumara Kurup, a family man who, after reading a crime involving embezzlement of insurance money in Germany, got motivated to insure and script his own death by murdering a man, Chacko, to lay his hands on the money.

It’s been over three decades since the heinous incident and Sukumara is still at large. Dulquer will be seen playing Kurup in the film, which will reunite him with Srinath after seven years for the second time. They had previously worked together in Second Show.

In May, Srinath wrote in a Facebook post about the project going on the floors. For reasons unknown, the shoot was postponed by a few months. In that post, Srinath wrote: “Grateful to the almighty for this day, on which we announce the good news that Kurup goes on floors from today. We took around 5 years of our sweet time working on this epic and I, personally, thank Dulquer Salmaan for being with us throughout this journey. Details regarding the crew, cast and other details will be announced soon.”

Along with the post, Srinath also shared a fan-made poster of the film. He thanked the fan for creating the poster and said that he couldn’t find a better occasion to unveil it. When the project was announced, Dulquer had said that he’s thrilled about the project and can’t wait to start shooting.

Dulquer, who currently awaits the release of Hindi film Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor, also has two Tamil projects in the pipeline.

