Sonam Kapoor wishes Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday. Is this the first look of The Zoya Factor?

Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a special birthday message for co-star Dulquer Salmaan along with a picture which seems to be of their upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. The Zoya Factor is based on author Anuja Chauhan’s novel by the same name.

Wishing Dulquer on his 33rd birthday, Sonam wrote along with the picture, “Many many happy returns of the day @dulQuer ! They say the number 28 represents leadership, self-determination and independence! Guess lady luck has always been generous to you! Hope you have a great year ahead!” Both Sonam and Dulquer can be seen having a good laugh in the picture.

Referring to Sonam by her screen name, Dulquer replied, “#LuckyMe for all the luck coming my way :) But someone once said, ‘Luck Is What Happens When Preparation Meets Opportunity!’ Can’t wait to see what this year has in store for the both of us! #ThankYouZoyaSolanki.”

The Zoya Factor also stars Sonam’s uncle, actor Sanjay Kapoor, who will essay the role of her father for the first time. She plays an advertising executive who turns out to be a lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team. Dulquer plays the Indian cricket team’s captain, Nikhil in the film.

Sonam had shared the first poster of the film in May. In it, both Sonam and Dulquer are seen looking at each other while standing in a cricket stadium with their backs to the camera. The film was earlier scheduled to release in June but will now hit theatres on September 20.

Speaking about the film, Sonam had earlier told PTI, “Everybody thought I should play Zoya, it is a fun part. I wanted to do something light-hearted but everyone wanted me to do drama. After Khubsoorat, I am doing a light-hearted film. Abhishek Sharma (director) is an amazing person.”

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 17:16 IST