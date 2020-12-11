e-paper
Virat Kohli shares stunning picture of Anushka Sharma on their third anniversary, looks forward to a 'lifetime together'

Virat Kohli shares stunning picture of Anushka Sharma on their third anniversary, looks forward to a ‘lifetime together’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their third wedding anniversary together, and to mark the occasion, Virat took to social media to share a stunning picture from their wedding.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 07:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their wedding day.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their wedding day.
         

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a throwback picture from his wedding with actor Anushka Sharma, on the occasion of their third anniversary on Friday. Virat took to social media to post the monochrome image, and wrote in the caption, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

The celebrity couple had tied the knot in a secret wedding ceremony in Italy, and is currently expecting their first child together. The baby is due in January.

 

Talking to Vogue, Anushka had said that during the initial few months of their marriage, they were barely able to see each other. She had said, “People assume when I’m visiting Virat or when he is visiting me that it’s a holiday, but it’s really not. One person is always working.” She said that sometimes, their trips to each other mean just ‘one meal together’.

“In fact, during the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together. Yes, I actually calculated. So when I visit him overseas, it’s to squeeze in that one meal together. It’s precious time for us,” she added.

Anushka admitted in another interview that getting married at the age of 29 was considered ‘young’ in the film industry, but she did it because she was in love. “I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love. Marriage was a natural progression,” she told Filmfare.

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary: What the parents-to-be said about bringing up their child

Anushka was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, which was a dud at the box office. Her production company released Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video, and Bulbbul on Netflix this year.

