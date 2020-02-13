e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Wendell Rodricks dies at 59: Malaika Arora to Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood celebrities mourn his loss

Wendell Rodricks dies at 59: Malaika Arora to Jacqueline Fernandez, Bollywood celebrities mourn his loss

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia and Arjun Rampal, mourned the demise of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks on Wednesday.

bollywood Updated: Feb 13, 2020 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Malaika Arora, who has been a close friend of Wendell Rodricks for many years now, remembered him with an emotional Instagram post.
The demise of veteran fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has left members of the film fraternity in shock. He had been suffering from a prolonged illness and died at 5.45pm on Wednesday, IANS reports.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn his loss. Model and entrepreneur Malaika Arora, who called herself Rodricks’ muse, remembered him with an emotional post. Sharing a picture with him on Instagram, she wrote, “A master couturier and his muse.... RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks .... I first sat n cried , n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed , jus thinkin of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared.”

 

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez tweeted, “Your demise leaves a void in the fashion fraternity that can never be replaced. May you RIP #WendellRodricks. You will be missed.”

 

“Goodbye gentle soul. Amazing designer. Friend. Had so much more to do. Died in the place he loved. A home he created for himself and his partner #WendellRodricks,” filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote on Twitter.

 

Actor Neha Dhupia tweeted, “Wendell , I may have not know you well enough but all I know is that every time I saw you , you would always be smiling and your smile would light up the entire room... wherever you are may the angels always be with you #gonetoosoon #RIPWendellRodricks.”

 

Actor Richa Chadha wrote that she was “gutted” by the news of Rodricks’ death. “Gutted to hear about the untimely demise of @Wendellrodricks. Had only met him briefly but admired his advocacy of gay rights and his love for his home state, Goa. He was one of a kind! Rest in peace. Condolences to family !”

 

Actor Arjun Rampal called Rodricks a “beautiful human” and “talented designer” and wrote, “This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile,you will be missed Wendell. Condolences and prayers for all ur loved ones #ripwendell.”

 

“Genuinely sad to hear the news of Wendell Rodricks passing away,” actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote in a tweet.

 

Singer Sona Mohapatra said that she was “lucky” to have known Rodricks. “Full of love. Full of life. All heart. All soul. A connoisseur. A creator. A pioneer. A change-maker. I feel lucky having known you. @Wendellrodricks you will remain in my heart forever. Refuse to see you any other way than that afternoon we spent in your glorious home in Goa,” she wrote. She had earlier tweeted, “NO. @Wendellrodricks. Trying to call you. Pick up.”

 

 

Rodricks was a visionary designer, credited with introducing the concept of resort wear in India. He was honoured with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by the government in 2014. He was also conferred with the Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts Et Lettres by the French Ministry of Culture in 2015.

Rodricks, who was an activist of gay rights and environmental issues, has also written a number of books, including Moda Goa: History and Style, Poskem: Goans in the Shadows and his autobiography The Green Room.

