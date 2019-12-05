e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

Repo rate unchanged, GDP growth lowered: Highlights of RBI’s monetary policy statement

The RBI also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in its October policy.

business Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das(ANI / Twitter)
         

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday kept the key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy.

The central bank also revised GDP growth downwards to 5 per cent for 2019-20 from 6.1 per cent projected in its October policy.

Following are the highlights of the RBI’s 5th bi-monthly monetary policy statement of 2019-20:

- Repo rate or short-term lending rate unchanged at 5.15 pc;

- GDP growth forecast lowered for current fiscal to 5 pc from 6.1 pc earlier;

- Various high frequency indicators suggest demand conditions remained weak;

- RBI continues with accommodative monetary stance to revive growth;

- Recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action;

- Retains retail inflation projection for second half of year raised to 5.1-4.7 pc;

- RBI notes monetary transmission to improve going forward;

- Foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 451.7 bn on Dec 3, up USD 38.8 bn over March-end 2019;

- All members of rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for rate pause;

- Next monetary policy review meet scheduled during February 4-6, 2020.

tags
top news
‘Govt got its diagnosis wrong’: Chidambaram’s scathing attack on economy
‘Govt got its diagnosis wrong’: Chidambaram’s scathing attack on economy
RBI keeps key lending rate unchanged, cuts GDP forecast to 5% from 6.1%,
RBI keeps key lending rate unchanged, cuts GDP forecast to 5% from 6.1%,
UP rape survivor on way to court set afire by 5 including man who raped her
UP rape survivor on way to court set afire by 5 including man who raped her
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
Alphabet’s new CEO Sundar Pichai finally has a title that fits his role
Alphabet’s new CEO Sundar Pichai finally has a title that fits his role
Race to the top: Kohli, Rohit set to resume battle in Hyderabad
Race to the top: Kohli, Rohit set to resume battle in Hyderabad
At 2+2 meet with US on Dec 18, Indo-Pacific and more Apache choppers on agenda
At 2+2 meet with US on Dec 18, Indo-Pacific and more Apache choppers on agenda
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019RBIKarnataka by pollsUnnao Rape CaseRKS BhadauriaVirat KohliBigg Boss 13Nokia smart TVPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News