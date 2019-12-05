RBI cuts GDP growth forecast for current fiscal to 5%, repo rate remains unchanged at 5.15%

business

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 12:15 IST

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.15% amid the “current and evolving macroeconomic situation” The central bank did cut the gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for the current fiscal to 5% from 6.1%.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) of RBI has maintained an “accomodative” stance, eradicating any chances of a rate hike in future.

All members of the MPC voted in favour of the decision. Including this meeting’s stance, the RBI has cut 135 basis points since the start of this financial year.

“The MPC recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action. However, given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to take a pause at this juncture. Accordingly, the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged and continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target,” said a RBI press release.

MPC outlook on inflation and growth

The RBI has revised upwards its CPI inflation projection to 5.1% for the second half of the current financial year and to 4% from 3.8% for the first half of 2020-21. “Domestic demand has slowed down, which is being reflected in the softening of inflation excluding food and fuel.,” the RBI added.

The real GDP growth projected in the October policy was at 6.1 % for 2019-20. “ GDP growth for Q2:2019-20 turned out to be significantly lower than projected. Various high frequency indicators suggest that domestic and external demand conditions have remained weak,” the RBI added in the release.

Taking into consideration these factors, RBI revised its GDP growth for 2019-20 downwards to 4.9-5.5% from 6.1% in its October police for the second half of 2019-20.