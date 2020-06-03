e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Rupee jumps 32 paise to 75.04 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee jumps 32 paise to 75.04 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee opened on a strong note at 75.04 at the interbank forex market, up 32 paise over its last close.

business Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Rupee had settled at 75.36 against the US dollar on Tuesday.
Rupee had settled at 75.36 against the US dollar on Tuesday.(Bloomberg)
         

The rupee appreciated 32 paise to 75.04 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking positive domestic equities and gains in Asian currencies amid weakness in the greenback.

Forex traders said heavy buying in domestic equity market, sustained foreign fund inflows and upbeat risk appetite supported the rupee.

The rupee opened on a strong note at 75.04 at the interbank forex market, up 32 paise over its last close.

It had settled at 75.36 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

“Most Asian currencies have started with gains against the US Dollar this morning and could lend support to the domestic currency,” Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Forex traders said global risk sentiment is holding up as coronavirus curve seems to plateau in western countries.

“Overall risk sentiment is positive. So far there are no signs of a second wave despite economies opening up in Europe and the US. The new cases curve seems to be plateauing,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO IFA Global.

The number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 63.78 lakh and the death toll has topped 3.80 lakh.

Meanwhile, in India, the death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 5,815 and the number of the number of infections rose to 2,07,615, according to the health ministry.

On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 361.71 points higher at 34,187.24 and broader Nifty rose 107.80 points to 10,086.90.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought equity shares worth Rs 7,498.29 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.04 per cent to USD 39.98 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.28 per cent to 97.39.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Nearly 40k evacuated to safer zones from Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Nearly 40k evacuated to safer zones from Maharashtra
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
‘He will never see her grow up, graduate’: Mother of George Floyd’s daughter
‘He will never see her grow up, graduate’: Mother of George Floyd’s daughter
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In