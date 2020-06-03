e-paper
Sensex, Nifty open up lead by gains in banks

The S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.1% higher at 34,185 while the broader NSE Nifty 50 index opened 1.3% higher at 10,108.

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Banks led the gains on the 30 share Sensex with Bajaj Finance 4.4% higher, ICICI Bank 4.05% and Axis Bank 3.74% up.
Domestic equity markets opened higher for the sixth straight session on Wednesday as Sensex retested the 34,000-mark and Nifty also regained the 10,000-level tracking positive global cues.

All sectoral indices on Nifty 50 started with gains led by the Nifty Bank which opened 2.1% higher.

The Nifty Media and Nifty PSU Bank index opened with gains of close to 2% and Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal gained 1.5% each.

