Uber India lays off 600 jobs, says no choice amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: May 26, 2020 11:40 IST

Uber India has laid off 600 employees, about 25% of its total workforce in the country across segments, including customer and driver support, business development, legal, finance, policy and marketing verticals.

The ride-hailing company said the affected employees will be given a minimum 10-week payout and medical insurance coverage for the next six months, outplacement support, will be allowed to retain their laptops and given the option to join the Uber talent directory.

“The impact of Covid-19 and the unpredictable nature of the recovery has left Uber India with no choice but to reduce the size of its workforce,” Pradeep Parameswaran, Uber India and South Asia president, said.

“Around 600 full-time positions across driver and rider support, as well as other functions, are being impacted. These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month,” Parameswaran said.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for colleagues leaving the Uber family and all of us at the company. We made the decision now so we can look to the future with confidence. I want to apologize to departing colleagues, and extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their contributions to Uber and the riders and driver partners we serve in India,” he added.

Uber has fired a total of 6,700 employees across the world and with this 25% of its global workforce is now out of job.

This comes after Uber’s competitor in India, Ola announced last week that it was laying off over 1,400 employees, around 35% of its total workforce in the country.