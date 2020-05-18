Cab aggregator Uber makes masks mandatory for riders, drivers; updates policies

india

Updated: May 18, 2020 19:19 IST

Cab aggregator Uber on Monday said it will introduce a set of rules, including mandatory use of face masks for both the driver and rider in Uber cabs in India during a ride. The move coincides with the Delhi government’s announcement on Monday allowing certain relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Beginning today, drivers and riders will have to wear face masks if they are using Uber in India and in most other countries where Uber operates,” Uber Global Senior Director Product Management Sachin Kansal said.

He added that this is part of Covid-19 specific safety features and policies being introduced to ensure safety of drivers and riders.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the resumption of public transport such as buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws. Depending on the decision of states, ride-hailing platforms like Uber and Ola will resume services in various locations and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

ALSO READ | Delhi allows buses, taxis, autorickshaws; odd-even for shops in markets

“Auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws will be allowed to ply with only one passenger. Taxis and cabs will be allowed with two passengers while maxi-cabs will carry five passengers,” he said.

These new policies by cab aggregators have been rolled out globally, and will be enhanced and revised as needed to ensure a safer experience for all, Kansal added.

Before they go online on the platform, driver-partners will be asked to confirm - via a new Go Online Checklist - that they’ve taken certain safety measures and are wearing a face mask. They will also have to upload a selfie wearing a face mask, and Uber’s new technology will verify the identity of the driver.

A similar checklist has been built for riders and before every trip; the rider will have to confirm that they’ve taken precautions like wearing a face mask, and have washed or sanitised their hands. Kansal said new options for feedback have also been added for both rider and driver to inform the company if the other party was not wearing a mask or face cover.

The cancellation policy has also been updated to allow drivers and riders to cancel trips if they don’t feel safe, including if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover. To allow for space between the driver and rider during a ride, Uber is advising riders not to sit in the front seat, and only two riders will be allowed in the rear seat of the car.

Both app-based cab aggregators Uber and Ola had suspended operations after the government announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus. After 40 days of lockdown, some relaxations were provided in the third phase of the lockdown from May 4, including allowing cab services to operate with conditions in locations that have very few or no confirmed cases of Covid-19 (orange and green zones).

As part of lockdown 4.0 beginning Monday, the Centre has also allowed interstate travel though air travel and metro services continue to remain suspended till May 31.