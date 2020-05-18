e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 18, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Lockdown 4.0: What’s allowed, what’s not in Delhi

Lockdown 4.0: What’s allowed, what’s not in Delhi

Earlier today, the states and union territories were advised against diluting restrictions under the lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre.

india Updated: May 18, 2020 18:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been saying it’s time to reopen Delhi, on Monday addressed a press conference laying out his plan for the city-state capital in this phase four of the nationwide lockdown.

In phase four, states will now categorise red, orange and green zones taking into consideration the revised guidelines issued by the ministry of health. Inside these zones, containment and buffer zones will be identified by the district administration. In containment zones, only essential services will be allowed.

Earlier today, the states and union territories were advised against diluting restrictions under the lockdown 4.0 guidelines issued by the Centre.

Here’s what is allowed in Delhi

Buses are allowed to run but with only 20 passengers at a time. Passengers will be screened before he/she boards the bus. Transport Dept will ensure that social distancing norms are followed at all bus-stops and inside the bus

Construction activities are allowed, but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now

Private offices can open at full strength but they should try that most of the employees work from home.

Markets can open but shops will open on odd-even basis

Sports complexes and stadiums can open but without spectators

Here’s what is not allowed

Barber shops, spas and saloons to remain closed

Stepping out of homes between 7 pm to 7 am, except for essential services will be prohibited.

Taxis & cabs will be allowed but only 2 passengers at a time

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Cyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In