Delhi allows buses, taxis, autorickshaws; odd-even for shops in markets

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:35 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced steps to restart the economy amid relaxation in the fourth phase of the lockdown to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

“We have to open our economy gradually. All industries will be allowed to reopen in Delhi. Construction activities will restart but only local workers will be allowed. Workers beyond Delhi’s borders will not be allowed,” he said in a video address.

Containment zones will continue to remain sealed. “There will be no activities in containment zones except for essential services,” he said.

All private offices will be allowed to reopen in the national capital but the Kejriwal said he would encourage employees to work from home.

All shops will reopen with odd-even formula except those selling essential items which will remain open on all days. Restaurants can open but only for take-away food.

Kejriwal also announced the resumption of public transport such as buses, taxis and autorickshaws.

“Autorickshaw, cycle rickshaw will be allowed to ply with only one passenger. Taxi and cabs will be allowed to two passengers while maxicabs will carry five passengers,” he said.

“Buses will carry a maximum of 20 passengers who will be screened before boarding. The transport department will ensure social distancing.”

Two wheelers will be allowed without any pillion.

The announcements came as Delhi’s Covid-19 tally soared past 10,000.

“Delhi has reported 10,054 cases of Covid-19 out of which 4,485 people have been cured. One hundred and sixty people have died so far,” Kejriwal said.