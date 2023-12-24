Airbus A350 joins Air India fleet: What new services can you expect?

Air India's first A350-900, adorned with a fresh brand livery, landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi from Airbus' Toulouse facility in France on Saturday. Registered as VT-JRA, this marks the Tata Group-owned airline as the first in India to operate this wide-body aircraft type in its fleet,. Air India Airbus A350 lands at Delhi airport.(Air India)

The aircraft is the first delivery of Air India's order for 20 Airbus A350-900, with an additional five slated for delivery by March 2024. Furthermore, Air India’s firm orders for 250 new aircraft with Airbus include 20 A350-1000.

What new features come with Air India A350?

• Air India's A350-900 aircraft offers a three-class cabin configuration.

• The cabin includes 28 private Business Class suites with full-flat beds for enhanced comfort.

• Additionally, there are 24 Premium Economy seats featuring extra legroom and various distinctive features.

• The majority of the cabin consists of 264 spacious Economy Class seats.

• All seats are equipped with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system.

• High-definition screens are provided across all classes to ensure a superior flying experience.

• Air India’s cabin crew and pilots will be seen in the new uniforms designed by Indian celebrity couturier Manish Malhotra, starting with the entry of service of the A350.

When can passengers fly on Air India A350?

Air India's A350 is set to commence commercial service in January 2024. Initially, it will operate domestically for crew familiarisation, followed by extended flights to destinations across continents, the airline said in a statement.

The schedule for commercial operations with the A350 will be disclosed in the coming weeks, it added.

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director said: “This moment marks a red-letter day for all of us at Air India. The A350 is not just metal and engines; it’s the flying embodiment of the relentless efforts of all Air India employees towards our airline’s continuing transformation and of our commitment to setting new benchmarks.”

“As a symbol of the new age of flying, the A350 promises a world-class, long-haul travel experience on our non-stop routes, providing an unparallelled level of comfort. Its excellent flight economics and state-of-the-art technology underscore our dedication to commercially successful operations and to achieving our sustainability goals,” Wilson added.