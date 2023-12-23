Air India's first wide-body Airbus A350-900 aircraft lands in Delhi

Air India's first wide-body aircraft, the A350, adorned with a fresh livery, landed at Delhi Airport on Saturday. Air India A350 lands at Delhi Airport.(Air India)

Air India, intending to incorporate a total of six A350 planes, stands as the first Indian carrier to feature this aircraft type.

However, numerous post-arrival regulatory processes, including customs clearance, various DGCA checks on equipment, and a series of ground tests and proving flights, must be completed before the aircraft is certified to carry passengers.

Air India managing director and chief executive Campbell Wilson, in a message to the staff, said on Friday: "We will be operating short sectors for a few months so that we can familiarise our pilots with the new aircraft under the tutelage of experienced instructors, and to build a pool sufficient to support long-haul A350 operations later in the year.”

According to Wilson, the remaining six A350s will join the fleet in mid-2024.

The CEO announced the introduction of new uniforms for the airline's ground staff and Air India Express personnel. Recently, the airline introduced new uniforms for the cabin and cockpit crew.

Under Tata ownership, Air India has outlined ambitious expansion plans, including the integration of 40 Airbus A350 aircraft over the coming years. The airline has solidified orders for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing flights.

This strategic move aligns with Air India's goal for a turnaround under Tata ownership. The carrier secured purchase agreements for these aircraft during the Paris Air Show in June, with regulatory approval already obtained for the engineering line maintenance of A350 aircraft—a crucial step toward ensuring the smooth operation and maintenance of all six A350 aircraft to be inducted into the fleet.

