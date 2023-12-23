India's first wide-body A350 aircraft: 5 features of the new Air India flight

In a historic moment for the Tata-owned airlines, Air India got its first ever wide-body A350-900 aircraft in its fleet, making this the first aircraft of its kind to be in rotation in an Indian airline. Air India A350 lands at Delhi Airport on Saturday.(Air India)

This is a major step forward in the fleet expansion plan of Air India, which placed the order for 20 such aircraft. The delivery of the first out of the 20 A350-900 aircraft took place on Saturday when the flight touched down in New Delhi.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said this in his weekly message to the employees yesterday. "After many months of planning, the first aircraft, and the first to sport our new livery and interior, will arrive in Delhi tomorrow."

The aircraft will first complete all the mandatory regulatory tests and checks as well as including customs clearance, various DGCA checks on equipment, as well as a series of ground tests and proving flights before it is put into rotation.

India's first wide-body A350-900 aircraft: 5 things to know

The A350-900 aircraft will commence its commercial journey in India from January 2024. The aircraft landed in Delhi after completing its journey in France from the Airbus facility.

The A350-900 aircraft inducted into Air India has a three-class cabin configuration with a total of 316 seats. The breakdown of the seats is as follows - 28 Business Class suites with full-flat beds, 24 Premium Economy seats featuring additional legroom, and 264 Economy Class seats.

Air India is the only Indian airline to have wide-body aircraft in rotation. Further, the company is planning to induct five more of these flights in its fleet by May 2024.

Airbus said that the wide-body A350-900 aircraft burns 25 percent less fuel than all the older airplanes, making it one of the most sought-after aircraft by commercial airlines.

Air India has solidified its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing flights, collectively valued at USD 70 billion at list prices.

(With inputs from PTI)