 Apple may discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9: Details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Apple may discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9: Details

ByHT News Desk
Sep 03, 2024 03:22 PM IST

Apple may discontinue iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 14 Plus and 13. Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 10 and iPad Mini 6th gen might get discontinued.

Apple usually discontinues select existing models after its annual launch event. These models include those which get updated with new versions. As Apple’s “Its Glowtime” launch event is set to take place on September 9, it is likely that the tech giant will stop making some products from the existing line-up like some iPhone models, AirPods and Apple Watches. 

The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)
The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

Read more: Shankar Sharma praises Air India's new first class cabin: ‘Kidney bechna padega fares of others' will be crushed

Here's a look at the devices which could get discontinued after the iPhone 16 series launch event on September 9.

iPhones

Apple may discontinue iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to make way for iPhone 16 Pro line models. However, standard iPhone 15 series models are expected to remain available. Moreover, Apple might discontinue the iPhone 14 Plus as well as 2021’s iPhone 13. Standard iPhone 13 is the only model from the 13 series that is still available.

Read more: Should you invest in gold? Goldman Sachs says 'go for it ' because of China

Apple Watch

Apple is expected to refresh both standard Apple Watch as well as Apple Watch Ultra line with new models. With the company likely updating entire Apple Watch line, last year's Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 10 are expected to get discontinued.

AirPods

Read more: Aadhaar free update ends on September 14: Step-by-step guide for you

Apple is expected to replace both AirPods second generation and AirPods third generation with two new AirPods 4 models. The standard AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 3 and new AirPods 4 will likely replace AirPods 2.

iPads

Apple might launch new iPad and might discontinue the existing iPad Mini sixth generation and iPad 10th generation model, it was reported.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On