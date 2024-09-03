Apple may discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9: Details
Apple may discontinue iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, 14 Plus and 13. Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 10 and iPad Mini 6th gen might get discontinued.
Apple usually discontinues select existing models after its annual launch event. These models include those which get updated with new versions. As Apple’s “Its Glowtime” launch event is set to take place on September 9, it is likely that the tech giant will stop making some products from the existing line-up like some iPhone models, AirPods and Apple Watches.
Read more: Shankar Sharma praises Air India's new first class cabin: ‘Kidney bechna padega fares of others' will be crushed
Here's a look at the devices which could get discontinued after the iPhone 16 series launch event on September 9.
iPhones
Apple may discontinue iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to make way for iPhone 16 Pro line models. However, standard iPhone 15 series models are expected to remain available. Moreover, Apple might discontinue the iPhone 14 Plus as well as 2021’s iPhone 13. Standard iPhone 13 is the only model from the 13 series that is still available.
Read more: Should you invest in gold? Goldman Sachs says 'go for it ' because of China
Apple Watch
Apple is expected to refresh both standard Apple Watch as well as Apple Watch Ultra line with new models. With the company likely updating entire Apple Watch line, last year's Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 10 are expected to get discontinued.
AirPods
Read more: Aadhaar free update ends on September 14: Step-by-step guide for you
Apple is expected to replace both AirPods second generation and AirPods third generation with two new AirPods 4 models. The standard AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 3 and new AirPods 4 will likely replace AirPods 2.
iPads
Apple might launch new iPad and might discontinue the existing iPad Mini sixth generation and iPad 10th generation model, it was reported.