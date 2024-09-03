Apple may discontinue these iPhones, iPads, Watch after September 9: Details

Apple usually discontinues select existing models after its annual launch event. These models include those which get updated with new versions. As Apple’s “Its Glowtime” launch event is set to take place on September 9, it is likely that the tech giant will stop making some products from the existing line-up like some iPhone models, AirPods and Apple Watches. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

Here's a look at the devices which could get discontinued after the iPhone 16 series launch event on September 9.

iPhones

Apple may discontinue iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to make way for iPhone 16 Pro line models. However, standard iPhone 15 series models are expected to remain available. Moreover, Apple might discontinue the iPhone 14 Plus as well as 2021’s iPhone 13. Standard iPhone 13 is the only model from the 13 series that is still available.

Apple Watch

Apple is expected to refresh both standard Apple Watch as well as Apple Watch Ultra line with new models. With the company likely updating entire Apple Watch line, last year's Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 10 are expected to get discontinued.

AirPods

Apple is expected to replace both AirPods second generation and AirPods third generation with two new AirPods 4 models. The standard AirPods 4 will replace the AirPods 3 and new AirPods 4 will likely replace AirPods 2.

iPads

Apple might launch new iPad and might discontinue the existing iPad Mini sixth generation and iPad 10th generation model, it was reported.