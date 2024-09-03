 Aadhaar free update ends on September 14: Step-by-step guide for you - Hindustan Times
Aadhaar free update ends on September 14: Step-by-step guide for you

ByHT News Desk
Sep 03, 2024 02:12 PM IST

Aadhaar cards older than 10 years need revalidation with proof of identity and address. Free updates end on September 14, after which a ₹50 fee applies.

Aadhaar cards which were issued more than 10 years ago and never updated, need to submit proof of identity and proof of address documents for revalidation. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) set September 14 as the final date for free Aadhaar detail updates. Once the deadline ends, the UIDAI will charge a fee of 50 for any updates.

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI sets September 14 deadline for free updates of Aadhaar cards older than 10 years. Revalidation requires identity and address proof; ₹50 fee post-deadline.
Aadhaar card update: UIDAI sets September 14 deadline for free updates of Aadhaar cards older than 10 years. Revalidation requires identity and address proof; 50 fee post-deadline.

Aadhaar Authentication is a process by which the Aadhaar number along with demographic information or biometric information is submitted to UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for its verification. UIDAI verifies correctness of the details submitted on the basis of information available with it.

How to update Aadhaar online

Step 1: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Check identity and address details displayed in your profile.

Step 3: If the details are correct, click on the tab ‘I verify that the above details are correct.’

Step 4: Choose identity and address documents you want to submit from drop-down menus.

Step 5: Upload selected documents while ensuring that each file is less than 2 MB in size and in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

Step 6: Review and submit to update your Aadhaar details.

 

