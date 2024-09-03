 IIT-Bombay placements: 25% don't get jobs, lowest salary at ₹4 lakh per annum - Hindustan Times
IIT-Bombay placements: 25% don't get jobs, lowest salary at 4 lakh per annum

ByHT News Desk
Sep 03, 2024 01:02 PM IST

IIT-Bombay placement season saw an average annual package rise to ₹23.5 lakh, but fewer students were placed compared to last year.

IIT-Bombay placement season saw an average annual package of 23.5 lakh, a 7.7 per cent increase from last year's 21.8 lakh. But there was a reduction in the number of students placed through campus drives as compared to the previous year. This year saw a 12 per cent increase in the number of companies recruiting from IIT-B.

IIT-Bombay's placement saw an average package of ₹23.5 lakh. Despite fewer students placed, 75% secured jobs. Key sectors included finance, AI, and consulting, with 22 offers above ₹1 crore.
IIT-Bombay's placement saw an average package of 23.5 lakh. Despite fewer students placed, 75% secured jobs. Key sectors included finance, AI, and consulting, with 22 offers above 1 crore.

What was the lowest salary package at IIT-Bombay placement?

The lowest salary package offered this year was 4 lakh per annum, down from 6 lakh last year. Ten students accepted offers within this range.

What about other placements?

More than 550 offers from 123 companies featured compensation packages exceeding 20 lakh per annum. An additional 230 offers ranged between 16.75 lakh and 20 lakh. Among the offers, 78 were international and 22 exceeded 1 crore annually. Overall, 75 per cent of students secured positions through the campus drive and an additional 15 per cent found jobs independently. The institute registered 543 companies, with 388 participating in the placements and 364 making offers. The overall placement percentage for IIT-B students stands at around 75 per cent.

Which sectors were top recruiters?

Sector-specific hiring trends showed decline in consulting offers, with 117 positions available from 29 consulting firms. Trading, banking and fintech companies were significant recruiters and finance sector alone had 113 offers from 33 financial service firms. There was also hiring in fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, product management and data science.

In education sector, 11 companies participated, offering a total of 30 jobs while in research and development, 36 organisations provided 97 positions in various fields. Out of 118 active PhD students, 32 were successfully placed.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
