World Bank upgraded its estimate of India's growth from earlier 6.6% to 7% for Fy25. World Bank country director India Auguste Tano Kouame said, " Indian economy growing at a good pace, building in past momentum." It noted that global growth is projected to remain muted compared to pre-pandemic levels.

This comes as data showed last week that India's economic growth slowed to 6.7% in the April-June quarter as a decline in government spending during national elections weighed.