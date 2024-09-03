Shankar Sharma praises Air India's new business-first class with a video: ‘Kidney bechna padega…'

Air India introduced a new first-class cabin which has been receiving glowing reviews. Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant and First Global, praised the new cabin of social media platform X, saying, “The new Air India planes with this Business - First cabin. Very, very nice. And the individual cubicles are very well designed and the flat seat length is long enough for the 6 ft me. Food was excellent, wine selection very nice. Service, as always in AI, very warm." Air India unveils luxurious first-class cabin featuring 180-degree recline seats, gourmet dining, and warm service, praised by Shankar Sharma.

Shankar Sharma said that new cabins could significantly challenge the high fares of other West Asian airlines as he said, "About time, the " kidney bechna padega" fares of other West Asian airlines were crushed."

Air India said on its official website that passengers are invited to "experience true luxury in the sky" with its state-of-the-art first-class cabin. The airline promises a journey that redefines comfort, with features like 180-degree recline sleeperettes and an exclusive two-abreast seating arrangement, ensuring that the 12 passengers in first class arrive at their destinations fully refreshed. The culinary experience on board is equally impressive, offering a variety of entrées accompanied by vintage wines or smooth champagne. Passengers can also enjoy duty-free shopping in the Sky Bazaar, which features a range of well-known brands."

This comes as Vistara's merger with Ait India was finalised and Tata SIA Airlines announced that flights scheduled after November 11, 2024 can be booked via the Vistara platform until September 3, 2024.