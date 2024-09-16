Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bajaj Housing Finance shares list at 114% premium over issue price

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Sep 16, 2024 10:09 AM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance shares debuted strongly on stock markets at ₹150, a 114% premium over the IPO price.

Bajaj Housing Finance shares made a strong debut on stock markets today after pre-listing indicative price was at 150 per share on both NSE and BSE- a premium of 114 per cent over the IPO issue price. The company - the second-biggest home loan financier in the country by assets under management (AUM) and the hottest float this year - attracted bids worth about $38.60 billion last week.

Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance is India's second-largest home loan provider and attracted bids of approximately $38.60 billion last week.(File Photo)
Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance is India's second-largest home loan provider and attracted bids of approximately $38.60 billion last week.(File Photo)

Read more: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday: Are banks closed or open today, September 16?

Ahead of the listing, the company's shares traded with a GMP of 120% to the issue price. The 6,560 crore IPO of Bajaj Housing Finance was subscribed nearly 67 times the shares on offer. 

Read more: Adani Group gets contract to build power lines in Kenya with $1.3 billion concession

Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to address future business needs related to onward lending, it said. 

Read more: Bengaluru woman hates her Ola e-scooter, hangs placard urging people not to buy it

Master Capital Services on the IPO, “Investors should consider a medium- to long-term investment in Bajaj Housing Finance due to its strong growth, extensive presence in the housing finance industry, reputable group and management heritage, and competitive valuation compared to peers.”

 

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On