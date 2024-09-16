Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday: Are banks closed or open today, September 16?

Banks in some states are closed today (September 16) for Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabi which is recognized as a public holiday in India. Banks are closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand for Eid-Milad. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi holiday: Eid-E-Milad-un-Nabi causes bank closures in several states on September 16. Online banking services will still be operational. Additional bank holidays are scheduled throughout September.

RBI said, "The Government of Maharashtra has declared September 18, 2024 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. The public holiday on September 16, 2024 declared earlier has been cancelled. Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in Government securities, foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 18, 2024. Settlement of all outstanding transactions due on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday) will get postponed to the next working day, i.e., September 19, 2024 (Thursday)."

Will online banking services be available?

Yes, even though bank branches will be closed, online banking services will still be available which can be used by customers to easily conduct transactions, check balances and perform other financial operations.

September bank holidays

Banks will be closed in September for Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, Ganesh Chaturthi, First Onam, Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day and Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji. Although, bank holidays may vary depending on the state. Here's a list of remaining bank holidays in September:

September 17- Indrajatra/ Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi): Banks are closed in Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra.

September 18- Pang-Lhabsol- Banks are closed in Sikkim.

September 20- Banks closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 21- Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day- Banks are closed in Kerala.

September 23- Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji- Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar.

September 25- Banks will be closed in Srinagar.