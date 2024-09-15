Free Aadhaar update deadline extended to December 14, check details and steps

The deadline for uploading documents free of cost to make changes in the aadhaar card has been extended to December 14, 2024 by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The deadline mentioned earlier was September 14, 2024.(File Photo)

After December 14, it will be possible to upload documents to make changes only by paying a fee, though it must be mentioned that the UIDAI encourages people to keep their aadhaar updated to reflect the current and correct details.

This service which at the moment is available for free can be accessed using the myAadhaar portal.

What are the documents that can be uploaded to make changes in the aadhar card?

Ration card, voter ID, domicile certificate, passport, and passbook among others are some of the documents that can be uploaded and used to make changes to the aadhaar details.

It is best practise to update the aadhaar at least once in 10 years, especially if you receive a message regarding it.

Updating your address for example, can be done either through the MyAadhaar Portal or at any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre using a valid proof of address (POA) document, and this can be done even by NRIs.

How to update your aadhaar details online?

Visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number by entering the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Check your identity and address details displayed on your profile. Click on ‘I verify that the above details are correct.’ Choose the documents you prefer to upload for identity and address verification from the drop-down menu and upload the documents. Check the information once more and submit it to update your Aadhaar details.

