Bengaluru woman hates her Ola e-scooter, hangs placard urging people not to buy it

A Bengaluru Ola customer expressed her anger against the company's e-scooter by attaching a placard to it- warning people not to purchase the vehicle. IN a post on X, Nisha Gowri shared a photo of her scooter which showed the placard as well. The sign read, "Dear Kannadigas, Ola is a useless two-wheeler. If you buy one, it only makes your life hard. Please do not buy an Ola Electric scooter." Nisha Gowri, an Ola customer in Bengaluru, attached a placard to her malfunctioning e-scooter, warning others against the purchase. Her online post received significant attention, highlighting dissatisfaction with Ola's product quality amid reports of other customers facing similar issues.

She expressed how much she regretted purchasing the vehicle, owing to which she was using a placard to spread awareness in order to stop other potential customers from buying the Ola e-scooter.

Nisha Gowri had waited for almost a month for the scooter and paid the amount in cash before acquiring it, she said but the vehicle stopped during travel multiple times and the glitch didn't disappear even after the software was updated.

Her post was widely shared on social media with one user commenting, “This lady deserves a standing ovation. Ola has degraded so badly as a company in the last few years. Worst EV.”

Another wrote, “Same here. Below 50km it drops all of a sudden to no charge left. And also while riding on harsh road, it makes dabba noise.”

This comes after a disgruntled customer set an Ola Electric showroom on fire in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. The customer had been facing persistent issues with the vehicle but was not receiving the required response from the Ola Electric staff, he said. Responding to the incident, Ola condemned the act and announced that legal action would be taken against the person.