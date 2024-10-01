Menu Explore
Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment today: How to check status

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment today, raising ₹158 crore through 9.4 million shares. Investors can check status on Bigshare Services India website.

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment will be finalised today (October 1). Through the issue, which opened on September 26 and closed on September 30, the company aimed to raise 158 crore by sale of 9.4 million fresh shares. For those who have invested in Diffusion Engineers IPO, you can check the allotment status on the website of the registrar which is Bigshare Services India.

Investors of Diffusion Engineers IPO can view allotment results today. Shares will be credited by October 3, with refunds processed for unallotted shares.
Investors of Diffusion Engineers IPO can view allotment results today. Shares will be credited by October 3, with refunds processed for unallotted shares.

Here's how you can check Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment status online:

1. Go to Bigshare Services India website and click on the IPO allotment status box on the left side of the screen.

2. Select any one server out of the three, which will redirect you to a new screen asking for details.

3. Fill in all your details – company’s name, Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN number.

4. Enter captcha and hit the search button to see the allotment status on your screen.

Diffusion Engineers IPO details

For those who have been allotted the shares, the same will be credited to you on October 3 while for others refund will be initiated to your bank account on the same day. The listing of Diffusion Engineers IPO is expected to be on BSE and NSE on October 4.

The company is a manufacturer of welding consumables, wear plates and parts and heavy machinery for core industries as well as it offers specialized repair and reconditioning services for heavy machinery and equipment and trades in wear protection powders and welding and cutting machines.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
