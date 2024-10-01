Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by 48, domestic LPG prices unchanged

Oil marketing companies announced a revision in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective with immediate effect. Owing to the hike which comes ahead of major festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been raised by ₹48.50, while the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders is up by ₹12. Effective immediately, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased by ₹ 48.50 for 19 kg and ₹ 12 for 5 kg. Domestic LPG prices stay at ₹ 803 for a 14 kg cylinder, despite a previous rise in September.

Although, there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, however, which remain at ₹803 for a 14 kg cylinder.

In September, the rate of LPG cylinders had also seen an increase of approximately ₹39, bringing the previous price to ₹1,691.50, up from ₹1,652.50.