Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by 48, domestic LPG prices unchanged

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2024 09:04 AM IST

Oil marketing companies have raised the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹48.50 and 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinder by ₹12.

Oil marketing companies announced a revision in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective with immediate effect. Owing to the hike which comes ahead of major festivals like Dussehra and Diwali, the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been raised by 48.50, while the price of 5 kg Free Trade LPG cylinders is up by 12.

Effective immediately, the price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.50 for 19 kg and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 for 5 kg. Domestic LPG prices stay at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>803 for a 14 kg cylinder, despite a previous rise in September.
Although, there has been no change in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders, however, which remain at 803 for a 14 kg cylinder.

In September, the rate of LPG cylinders had also seen an increase of approximately 39, bringing the previous price to 1,691.50, up from 1,652.50.

