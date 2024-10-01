73% of Amazon employees want to quit after 5-day return-to-office rule: Survey

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced that the company's employees would have to work from offices five days a week starting January 2 next year following which about 73 per cent of the workers have been considering quitting, a survey showed. Talking to 2,585 Amazon employees, anonymous job review site Blind found out in its survey that 91 per cent of the employees said that they were "overwhelmingly dissatisfied" with the return-to-office mandate. Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy announced a return-to-office mandate starting January 2, prompting 73% of employees to consider quitting. A survey showed 91% dissatisfaction, highlighting concerns over flexibility and the impact on remote workers.(AP)

At least 80 per cent claimed that they know of a colleague considering looking for another job while 32 percent said they knew someone who had already quit owing to the memo. Amazon workers also said that Andy Jassy's new mandate was not expected.

An employee said, “My morale for this job is gone, gonna totally check out till PIP,” the Blind report quoted a verified Amazon professional, referring to the company’s rigorous employee performance culture, which may include performance improvement plans.

Another reflected on how flexibility in the workplace should have been Amazon's priority, saying, “RTO blanket policy is crazy, particularly for those of us who were hired remote and FAR from an office. I have kids and family here so unwilling to relocate. Even if I didn’t there’s too great a risk I’d be laid off in 6 months anyway so why risk a move?”

It was earlier reported that a group of Amazon employees wrote to their bosses leaders expressing concern in February 2023 when the company announced a return to office three days a week- but this was dismissed.