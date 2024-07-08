Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment out: Here's how to check status online
Those who have invested in Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO can check their allotment status online via the official websites of BSE and issue’s registrar.
Emure Pharmaceuticals IPO is set to release its basis of allotment today (July 8) for the initial public offer (IPO) that closed on July 5 with the subscription reaching 67.84 times. The IPO received bids for over 92.96 crore shares, far surpassing the 1,37,03,538 shares on offer at the end of bidding. Those who have invested in the issue can check their allotment status online via the official websites of BSE and issue’s registrar which is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.
Emure Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE website
- Visit BSE IPO allotment status page
- Select ‘equity’ as the issue type
- Choose ‘Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ from ‘issue name’ drop-down menu
- Enter IPO application number or PAN number
- Click ‘search’ to view your allotment details
Emure Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment: How to check status on registrar's website
- Go to the Link Intime India website at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
- Choose ‘Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ from drop-down menu.
- Enter account number/IFSC, DP Client ID, application number or PAN number.
- Click on ‘Submit’ to see your allotment allotment status
Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO details
The book built issue to raise ₹1,952.03 crore was priced between ₹960 and ₹1,008 per share. The book-running lead managers of the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Jefferies India Private Limited. The anticipated listing date for the IPO on the BSE and NSE is set for July 10.
