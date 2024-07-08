Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment out: Here's how to check status online

Emure Pharmaceuticals IPO is set to release its basis of allotment today (July 8) for the initial public offer (IPO) that closed on July 5 with the subscription reaching 67.84 times. The IPO received bids for over 92.96 crore shares, far surpassing the 1,37,03,538 shares on offer at the end of bidding. Those who have invested in the issue can check their allotment status online via the official websites of BSE and issue’s registrar which is Link Intime India Pvt Ltd. Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO: The book built issue to raise ₹ 1,952.03 crore was priced between ₹ 960 and ₹ 1,008 per share.

Emure Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment: How to check status on BSE website

Visit BSE IPO allotment status page Select ‘equity’ as the issue type Choose ‘Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ from ‘issue name’ drop-down menu Enter IPO application number or PAN number Click ‘search’ to view your allotment details

Emure Pharmaceuticals IPO allotment: How to check status on registrar's website

Go to the Link Intime India website at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html Choose ‘Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ from drop-down menu. Enter account number/IFSC, DP Client ID, application number or PAN number. Click on ‘Submit’ to see your allotment allotment status

Emcure Pharmaceuticals IPO details

The book built issue to raise ₹1,952.03 crore was priced between ₹960 and ₹1,008 per share. The book-running lead managers of the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Axis Capital Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited and Jefferies India Private Limited. The anticipated listing date for the IPO on the BSE and NSE is set for July 10.