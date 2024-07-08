 Global markets: Europe stocks fall on French post-election uncertainty - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
Global markets: Europe stocks fall on French post-election uncertainty

AFP |
Jul 08, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Europe's stock markets slid in opening deals on Monday after snap French elections in which a hung parliament appeared the likeliest outcome.

People gather during an election night event following the first results of the second round of France's legislative election at Republique Square in Paris.(AFP)
People gather during an election night event following the first results of the second round of France's legislative election at Republique Square in Paris.(AFP)

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 benchmark stocks index sank 0.4 percent and Frankfurt's DAX shed 0.1 percent, while London's FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent in value.

This comes as a broad left-wing coalition was leading a tight French legislative election, ahead of both President's centrists and the far right with no group winning an absolute majority, projections showed.

News / Business / Global markets: Europe stocks fall on French post-election uncertainty
