CMF Phone 1 by Nothing to launch today: Expected price, specifications, colours, details

Nothing will unveil its brand new CMF phone 1 today, which marks its entry into India’s mid-range smartphone market. The launch will be livestreamed at 2:30 P.M today via the company’s official website or YouTube channel. The all new CMF Phone 1 by Nothing (CMF by Nothing/X)

Where can you buy the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing and how much does it cost?

The phone will go on sale on Flipkart, and according to reports of price leaks, the phone is expected to be priced at ₹14,999. The price expectation was just below ₹20,000 prior to the leak.

What are the specifications of the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing?

Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM (plus an additional 8GB RAM booster).

The phone will have a Super AMOLED display with a dual-lens camera setup on the back. One of the cameras is a 50MP Sony lens.

What are the standout design features of the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing?

One of the key features of the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is the ability to customise it. Owners can switch cases to different colours or even different materials, with various accessories that can be attached.

The company shared images showcasing accessories like a carrying strap and a kickstand, which is for hands-free use. However, it is not yet confirmed if the accessories will be included in or sold separately.

What colours will the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 be available in?

The CMF Phone 1 will be available in four colours:

Black (textured case)

Orange (vegan leather finish)

Light Green (textured case)

Blue (vegan leather finish)

