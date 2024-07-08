 CMF Phone 1 by Nothing to launch today: Expected price, specifications, colours, details - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CMF Phone 1 by Nothing to launch today: Expected price, specifications, colours, details

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 08, 2024 12:17 PM IST

The CMF Phone 1 by Nothing marks the company's foray into India's mid-range smartphone market.

Nothing will unveil its brand new CMF phone 1 today, which marks its entry into India’s mid-range smartphone market. The launch will be livestreamed at 2:30 P.M today via the company’s official website or YouTube channel.

The all new CMF Phone 1 by Nothing (CMF by Nothing/X)
The all new CMF Phone 1 by Nothing (CMF by Nothing/X)

Where can you buy the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing and how much does it cost?

The phone will go on sale on Flipkart, and according to reports of price leaks, the phone is expected to be priced at 14,999. The price expectation was just below 20,000 prior to the leak.

What are the specifications of the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing?

Nothing’s CMF Phone 1 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM (plus an additional 8GB RAM booster).

Also Read: Melinda French Gates says this is the best advice she got: ‘We need each other…’

The phone will have a Super AMOLED display with a dual-lens camera setup on the back. One of the cameras is a 50MP Sony lens.

What are the standout design features of the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing?

One of the key features of the CMF Phone 1 by Nothing is the ability to customise it. Owners can switch cases to different colours or even different materials, with various accessories that can be attached.

Read more: Why Elon Musk is against getting an MBA: 6 steps to get hired by Musk

The company shared images showcasing accessories like a carrying strap and a kickstand, which is for hands-free use. However, it is not yet confirmed if the accessories will be included in or sold separately.

What colours will the CMF by Nothing Phone 1 be available in?

The CMF Phone 1 will be available in four colours:

  • Black (textured case)
  • Orange (vegan leather finish)
  • Light Green (textured case)
  • Blue (vegan leather finish)

Read more: India faces ‘techno-colonialism’ with its data: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / CMF Phone 1 by Nothing to launch today: Expected price, specifications, colours, details
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On