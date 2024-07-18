 Don't have FASTag on windshield? You will now have to pay double the toll - Hindustan Times
Don't have FASTag on windshield? You will now have to pay double the toll

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 18, 2024 08:29 PM IST

FASTag update: NHAI mandates double fee for not affixing FASTag, warns of blacklisting.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) mandated a double fee for users who do not affix FASTag on the front windshield from the inside. The move has been taken in order to make sure that drivers carrying FASTag in their wallets or hands during travelling, don't deliberately avoid paying toll as seen in some highway roads, it said. Defaulters can be also be duly blacklisted, NHAI said.

FASTag update: A man points to the FASTag on his vehicle's windshield, at the toll office at Kherki-Daula toll plaza, in Gurugram.
"Deliberate non-affixation of FASTag on the windscreen leads to unnecessary delays at the toll plazas causing inconvenience to the fellow National Highway users," NHAI said in a statement.

This information will also be prominently displayed at all toll plazas so that highway users know about the penalties for non-compliance of entering a toll lane without a fixed FASTag on front windshield, NHAI further said.

It also said that CCTV footage with Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) at the fee plaza shall be recorded of the non-affixed FASTag cases to maintain a proper record of the fee charged and presence of the vehicle in the toll lane.

