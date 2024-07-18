Don't have FASTag on windshield? You will now have to pay double the toll
FASTag update: NHAI mandates double fee for not affixing FASTag, warns of blacklisting.
The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) mandated a double fee for users who do not affix FASTag on the front windshield from the inside. The move has been taken in order to make sure that drivers carrying FASTag in their wallets or hands during travelling, don't deliberately avoid paying toll as seen in some highway roads, it said. Defaulters can be also be duly blacklisted, NHAI said.
Read more: Ashneer Grover says youngsters in India live ‘in a bubble’ far away from how country runs: Watch
"Deliberate non-affixation of FASTag on the windscreen leads to unnecessary delays at the toll plazas causing inconvenience to the fellow National Highway users," NHAI said in a statement.
Read more: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Karnataka reservation bill: Will wait and watch
This information will also be prominently displayed at all toll plazas so that highway users know about the penalties for non-compliance of entering a toll lane without a fixed FASTag on front windshield, NHAI further said.
Read more: WazirX hacked: $230 million stolen from India's biggest crypto exchange. Here's what happened
It also said that CCTV footage with Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) at the fee plaza shall be recorded of the non-affixed FASTag cases to maintain a proper record of the fee charged and presence of the vehicle in the toll lane.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.