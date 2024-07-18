Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Karnataka reservation bill: Will wait and watch
Tech industry leaders criticized Karnataka's proposed job reservation bill for locals. Here's what Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said
Infosys will comply with regulations and guidelines that Karnataka chooses to come up with, company's CEO Salil Parekh said on the proposed reservations for locals in private firms in the state. At present, Infosys employs over 3.15 lakh people across the globe.
Salil Parekh said, “We are planning to work with all the regulations of the state and central governments. We will work on, we support whatever regulations and guidelines will come. We'll wait and see what they look like as time develops, but our approach in general is to make sure we are aligned to the new laws and regulations that come out.”
Read more: Ashneer Grover says youngsters in India live ‘in a bubble’ far away from how country runs: Watch
Karnataka's flip-flop on reservation bill
This comes after the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 was cleared by the state Cabinet earlier this week.
The bill proposes that "any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint 50 per cent of local candidates in management categories and 70 per cent in non-management categories". Following fierce criticism from business leaders, the bill has now been put on hold.
Read more: WazirX hacked: $230 million stolen from India's biggest crypto exchange. Here's what happened
Reactions to Karnataka's reservation bill
PhonePe CEO Samir Nigam called the proposal a "shame" and said in post on social media, “I am 46 years old. Never lived in a state for 15 yrs. My father worked in the Indian Navy. Got posted all over the country. His kids don't deserve jobs in Karnataka? I build companies. Have created 25000 jobs across India! My kids dont deserve jobs in their home city? Shame.”
Chief Finance Officer of Infosys, TV Mohandas Pai called the bill as “regressive” and said that it “should be junked”.
Read more: Confused where to invest? Stock market may like Budget 2024 if Nirmala Sitharaman focuses on these themes
He said on X (formerly Twitter) referring to the Bill, “It is discriminatory, regressive and against the constitution, @Jairam_Ramesh (Congress leader) is govt to certify who we are? This is a fascist bill as in Animal Farm, unbelievable that @INCIndia can come up with a bill like this- a govt officer will sit on recruitment committees of private sector? People have to take a language test?”
Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "As a tech hub, we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals, we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Catch every big news on Union Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, income tax changes and much more on a one stop destination.