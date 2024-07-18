Ashneer Grover says youngsters in India live ‘in a bubble’ far away from how country runs: Watch

Ashneer Grover said that young people in India are living “in a bubble” whereas those in the US are more worldly and experienced. In a podcast, the Third Unicorn founder and former Shark Tank India judge said, “We think that the youngsters in the US are naive. It's exactly the opposite. The current generation of youth in India has been living in a bubble.” Ashneer Grover criticizes Indian youth for living in a bubble, lacking worldly experience.

Read more: Tesla is now on a hiring spree after Elon Musk orders mass layoffs

He added, “They live in gated societies with very little idea about how the world works beyond the gates. If they go out, they do so in chauffeur-driven cars. Their schools are also bubbles. The clubs formed in these schools offer chances for love marriage within the same strata of the society.”

Even in school, there is immense pressure to perform well in school so that admission into a "good" college is guaranteed, he said, adding, "From Class 9 kids begin to prepare for colleges. How will they see or experience the world this way?"

Their bubble can burst but that would need at least seven years in the profession world where they fail and learn from their mistakes, he said, as the youth are "very far away from how the country runs or the economy runs.”

Ashneer Grover also said that he does not like lengthy hiring processes and notice periods as he believed everyone should follow the rule “hire fast, fire fast”.

He said, “What’s happening currently is that you are investing a lot of time in hiring a person, you go through multiple rounds. The candidate is also, naturally, on his best behaviour. When a candidate comes to sell himself or pitch for himself, then the salesman in him is at its peak. At the end of the day, you will get to know whether he will work or not only after you give him his tasks."